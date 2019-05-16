Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian sect wins right to build spiritual and meditation centre in Australia

Indian sect wins right to build spiritual and meditation centre in Australia
May 16
16:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: An India-based sect has won the right to build a spiritual and meditation centre in Swan Valley in Western Australia, ending a five-year legal battle with the local council that banned the construction of places of worship in the rural area.
The State Administration Tribunal passed the order last week allowing the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Australia to construct a spiritual and meditation centre, The West Australian reported on Thursday.

RSSB’s lawyer Tim Houweling said his clients were overwhelmed and excited that their fight to build the centre has come to an end.
There seems to be an unwarranted fear in our community of the establishment of places of worship,” he said, adding, “I can assure surrounding residents that the RSSB will be great neighbours.”
It is not clear to me why places of worship are being singled out in planning, and treated differently from other uses that have greater impact,” he said.

Houweling clarified that the tribunal after hearing the evidence has made clear that there is no impact on horticulture or agriculture activity in the Swan Valley Rural zone.
Earlier, the City of Swan voted to change its planning scheme to not allow any more places worships including churches, mosques, temples to be built in the rural, winery region, in order to preserve the agricultural character of the area.
However, the RSSB Australia argued it has met all planning requirements and took its fight to the court.

The Tribunal said the centre would be low impact and would not cause any adverse impacts to traditional agricultural activities in the area.
Council chief executive Mike Foley said the city would not appeal against the decision of the Tribunal.
“The decision [to refuse the application] was formed on the basis that the application was not for a traditional activity and was not consistent with the rural character of the locality,” he said.
“The city accepts the Tribunal’s decision and will continue to work with the RSSB to ensure the final development is in keeping with the character of the Swan Valley,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.