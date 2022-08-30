Indian Seniors celebrated India Day & Raksha Bandhan

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: Indian Seniors of Chicago met on Saturday August 13, 2022 at Mahalaxmi hall of Manav Seva Mandir in Bensenvilla , a Chicago suburb , attended by 200 plus members and guests.

The Meeting commenced with Ganesh Vandana and Hanuman Chalisa recited by Bhupendra and Gita Suthar, Panna Shah, Jayshree Sheth, and Niru Raval. C.V. Desai presented previous month’s account and read donor’s names. He also provided information on social security recipientâ€™s benefit increase.

Bipin Shah explained the meaning and reason for celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on Savan Sud Punam. He explained the divine love and respect exists in brother and sister towards each other. He gave example of brother and sister love from history, Indradev, Baliraja, Shishupal. He explained that on this day sister wishes and prey for brother’s happiness, well being and achievements.

Prof Sharad Shah detailed the celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav and Prime Minister of India’s appeal to buy made in India products.

Hirabhai Patel informed about upcoming annual function on October 15, with need for volunteers and Dilip Patel provided information of programmed Temples Tour. Members born in August were given Birthday cards by Anant Raval and ‘Happy Birthday to You’ song was sung by all members.

Anant Rawal blessed them with ‘Satam Sharadam Jiva’ ashirvachan.

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Gita Suthar and Panna shah invited a group of brothers and sisters to the podium, Panna Shah sang ‘Bhaia Mere Rakhi ke Bandhan ko Nibhana’ song, Shri Anant Shah recited sloka and sisters tied Rakhi to brothers hand.

An Independence parade was organized and conducted by Bhupendra Suthar. About 22 members were part of the parade and were loudly chanting Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Shahido Amar Raho with Indian Nation Flags in their hands. All members stood up and clap their hands in respect of parade and participants.

The Group President Narsinhbhai Patel hoisted the Flag of India and All members saluted the and sang national anthem of India. Bhupendra Suthar in soldier’s dress and Arvind Patel in Traditional Sikh Regiment dress with screen display sang Patriotism songs. Dilip Patel presented ‘Ghar Ghar Triranga, and India’s progress and culture videos.

A flower bucket was presented to Manubhai and Nalini Shah for sweet donation in celebration of their Granddaughterâ€™s marriage. Group President Narsinhbhai Patel wished Happy Independence day and Raksha Bandhan and thanked all participants of Parade, video presenter Dilip Patel and photographer Jayanti Oza Finally group prayer was done before the delicious lunch.

Comments

comments