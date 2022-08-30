India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian Seniors celebrated India Day & Raksha Bandhan

Indian Seniors celebrated India Day & Raksha Bandhan
August 30
12:47 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

naprville stawlartJayanti Oza

CHICAGO: Indian Seniors of Chicago met on Saturday August 13, 2022 at   Mahalaxmi hall of Manav Seva Mandir in Bensenvilla , a Chicago suburb ,  attended by 200 plus members  and guests.

The Meeting  commenced with Ganesh Vandana and Hanuman Chalisa recited by Bhupendra and Gita Suthar, Panna Shah, Jayshree Sheth, and Niru Raval. C.V. Desai presented previous month’s account and read donor’s names. He also provided information on social security recipientâ€™s benefit increase.

Bipin Shah explained the meaning and reason for celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on Savan Sud Punam. He explained the divine love and respect exists in brother and sister towards each other. He gave example of brother and sister love from history, Indradev, Baliraja, Shishupal. He explained that on this day sister wishes and prey for brother’s happiness, well being and achievements.

Prof Sharad Shah detailed the celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav and Prime Minister of India’s appeal to buy made in India products.Naperviolle FLOAT

Hirabhai Patel informed about upcoming annual function on October 15, with need for volunteers and Dilip Patel provided information of programmed Temples Tour. Members born in August were given Birthday cards by Anant Raval and ‘Happy Birthday to You’ song was sung by all members.

Anant Rawal blessed them with ‘Satam Sharadam Jiva’ ashirvachan.

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Gita Suthar and Panna shah invited a group of brothers and sisters to the podium, Panna Shah sang ‘Bhaia Mere Rakhi ke Bandhan ko Nibhana’ song, Shri Anant Shah recited sloka and sisters tied Rakhi to brothers hand.

An Independence parade was organized and conducted by Bhupendra Suthar. About 22 members were part of the parade and were loudly chanting Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Shahido Amar Raho with Indian Nation Flags in their hands. All members stood up and clap their hands in respect of parade and participants.

krishan naprville dignitaries2The  Group President Narsinhbhai Patel hoisted the Flag of India and All members saluted the and sang national anthem of India. Bhupendra Suthar in soldier’s dress and Arvind Patel in Traditional Sikh Regiment dress with screen display sang Patriotism songs. Dilip Patel presented ‘Ghar Ghar Triranga, and India’s progress and culture videos.

A flower bucket was presented to Manubhai and Nalini Shah for sweet donation in celebration of their Granddaughterâ€™s marriage. Group President Narsinhbhai Patel wished Happy Independence day and Raksha Bandhan and thanked all participants of Parade, video presenter Dilip Patel and  photographer Jayanti Oza  Finally group prayer was done before the delicious lunch.

Comments

comments

Tags
BAPSBensenvillaCommunityIndian communityIndian originIndian SeniorsIndian Seniors of ChicagoManav Seva MandirNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 26th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.