Indian Seniors of Chicago Celebrating Republic Day & Seniors Birthday

CHICAGO: The General Meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago was held on Saturday January 9 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing with 140 members participating.

President Dr. Narsinhbhai Patel welcomed all the members and wished them a Happy New Year and outlined Dilip Patel acted as the program coordinator of the entire meeting.

Mrs. HemaShastri started the meeting by prayer. Bhupendra Suthar and Mrs. Gita Suthar recited Hanuman Chalisa. Prof.Sharadbhai Shah, a member of the Advisory Committee of the group, gave detailed information about the importance and celebration of Republic Day mentioning that it is celebrated grandly in the Indiaâ€™s capital Delhi. The President of India hoists the flag and the Army band plays the national anthem, 21 cannon salutes are given, followed by a parade by military and paramilitary forces.

Bachubhai Patel gave a discourse on Swami Vivekanand. He said that Swamiji was born on 12th January 1863 and passed away on 4th July 1902 at the age of 39 years. As a child, his name was Narendranath. He presented excerpts from Swamiâ€™s speeches at World Council of Religions held in Chicago on September 1893 and in Dhaka in March 1901.

Shri Vivekananda is known as a nationalist saint because of his ideas and patriotism. He is credited with making Hinduism known as one of the major religions of the world in the 19th century. According to Shri Vivekanandaji, incarnations is the attitude of seeing God in human beings.

A program to salute the national flag was then held. Bhupendra Suthar, Mrs. Gita Suthar, Vinubhai Tailor and Mrs. Pallavi Tailor conducted the program. All the members stood and saluted while singing the national anthem. Bharat Mataki Jai, Shahido Amar Raho, VandeMataram was chanted. Shri Bhupendra Suthar sung â€˜Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, JaraYaad Karo Qurbani’ in beautiful tones.

The members of the organization then sang patriotic songs. Smt. Meenakshi Sheth ‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara’, Smt. Nalini Shah ‘MeraDesh Mera Ye Watan Pyar Ka Chamanâ€™, Hirabhai Patel ‘ChhodoKal Ki Baatein, Kal Ki Baat Purani’, Arvindbhai Kotak â€˜Yeh Desh He Veer JawanokaAlbelon ka’, Shri Arvindbhai Modi ‘AavoBachchoTumheDikhayen Jhankhi Hindustan Ki’, songs in beautiful pitch and tone.

Dilip Patel showed a video of how the train goes through snow. CV Desai, Treasurer of the group gave detailed information about the amount of relief check from the Government and its process. He also provided information on Pfizer and Madonna’s Corona vaccine. He told members to get registered for the vaccine on the county’s website.

On the occasion of the New Year 2021, Priest Anant Rawalgave blessings and best wishes to the members. Arvind Kotakregaled members by telling funny jokes. At the end, President Narsinhbhai Patel thanked all present and invited the members to actively participate in future events and prayed for the well-being of all.

