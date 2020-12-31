Indian Seniors Zoom Video Meeting

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: The meeting of the Committee of Indian Senior Citizens of Chicago was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 through Zoom Video Conferencing with the participation of 20 executive members. The entire program was conducted by Bachubhai Paghdal, Vice President of the organization.

Bachubhai Paghdal pointed out that in the light of Covid19 in the year 2020 no special program or activity couldbe done excepting only 3 programs.

It was given out that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved in the United States for Corona-19 and vaccination has started. Initially health care workers, then seniors living in nursing homes are starting to be vaccinated in that order. Arrangements will be made in league with Ragan Pharmacy as soon as possible at the Rana Reagan Community Center to ensure that BSC members get the corona virus vaccine as per their priority.

If the Covidsituation improves in the year 2021, at least more than 12 programs will be arranged, the executive committee members were informed. During the zoom meeting Rameshchandra and Chandrika Gondalia, ArvindbhaiGunapatel, Praveenbhai Amin became Life Members giving $ 1000. They were congratulated by all the committee members.

At the end of the program, Haribhai wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2021 and concluded today’s meeting by telling the members to stay safe, stay at home in the, saying “Be cool and stay healthy”.

Comments

comments