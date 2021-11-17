India Post News Paper

Indian Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

November 17
15:30 2021
NEW DELHI: A jatha of Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan on Wednesday to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor that reopened today.

“Indian Sikh pilgrims warmly welcomed by Pakistan on their arrival through Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, today,” Pakistan High Commission in India tweeted.
The high commission said that Pakistan is looking forward to hosting devotees from India for the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak

Earlier today, a jatha of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) departed for Pakistan to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib and other Gurudwaras through the Kartarpur corridor.

“We are going on a nine-day trip. We will be visiting Kartar Pur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, Dera Sacha Sauda, Dera sahib,” said Gruvinder Singh, a pilgrim. “We are very happy. We are very grateful to the government for opening the corridor,” said another pilgrim.

The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

