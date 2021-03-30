India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian team completes training of Malagasy special forces in Madagascar

Indian team completes training of Malagasy special forces in Madagascar
March 30
11:39 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ANTANANARIVO: A five-member Indian mobile training team on Tuesday completed imparting a 14-day special training to 50 Malagasy Special Forces in the port city of Antsiranana.

The Malagasy special forces consisted of both the navy and army forces of Madagascar, according to a press statement.
“A 5 member @indiannavy mobile training team completed imparting 2 weeks training to 50 Malagasy Special Forces in port city Antsiranana. It reflects growing defence ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours India & Madagascar under PM @narendramodi’s vision of SAGAR,” tweeted India in Madagascar and Comoros.

The Indian Navy mobile training team was deployed in Madagascar for capacity building and training of the Malagasy Special Forces for two weeks from March 14 to 28, 2021.

According to the release, Madagascar’s Minister of National Defence Major General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, thanked the Indian government, especially Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and India’s Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar in a video message, for making this training possible, which will help Madagascar in protecting its coasts.

“It is unprecedented in the history of our nation that land and marine forces did joint training. The focus of this training is to reform Malagasy forces and to build their capacity to protect the island and its natural resources and biodiversity,” he said.

The five-member mobile training team left Madagascar today onboard the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa which had brought humanitarian aid for Madagascar.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar had handed over 1,000 tonnes of rice and 100,000 HCQ tablets on behalf of the Indian government last week to Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay, brought onboard INS Jalashwa to deal with the drought situation in south Madagascar. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#India will donate military equipment ... - https://t.co/6aFpx9XxwH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdulMomeen #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshTies #BorderGuardBangladesh #IndiaBangladeshTies #IndoBangladeshRelations #MajorGeneralMdShafeenulIslam #Political
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:47 am

Ain't No Mountain High Enough: As #BRO ... - https://t.co/Kuuu5GooSd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #BorderRoadsOrganisation #Flights #IndiGo #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries #Travelers #TravelInCorona
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:45 am

Delhi sizzles at 40.1 degree Celsius, ... - https://t.co/O4cJ8NgvlK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChillyWinterMorning #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #DelhiTemperature #DelhiWinters #Health #Healthcare #NationalCapitalWinters #WeatherInDelhi #Wellness
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:39 am

#PoK Illegal Prez urges Biden to ... - https://t.co/1HnHrVYIFO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:37 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.