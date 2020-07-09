India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian tech co settles allegations it discriminated against Whites

July 09
10:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: An Indian technology company has settled allegations that it discriminated against White applicants in favour of Asians by paying back wages and agreeing to meet legal non-discrimination requirements, according to the federal Labour Department.

Mphasis, which has federal contracts, will pay $171,300 in lost wages to those alleging discrimination to resolve the allegations, the department said on Tuesday. Jane Suhr, an official in-charge of federal contract compliance, said: “Federal contractors are required to provide equal employment opportunity to all applicants regardless of race and ethnicity.”

Mphasis agreed to extend job opportunities to 14 persons affected by the alleged discrimination and to take steps to ensure its personnel practices meet all legal requirements, the Labour Department said.

The department said that a routine evaluation of Mphasis by its Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs came up with the allegations that between 2015 and 2017, Mphasis discriminated against White applicants in favour of Asian applicants for computer systems analyst positions.

The department said that while making the settlement, Mphasis did not admit any liability.

This settlement covered computer systems analyst during the 2015-17 period, but the San Jose Mercury said that separately a White man who was hired as a sales manager had settled a discrimination suit in a New York federal court.

The newspaper said that the man hired in 2012 “found that the company’s workforce was overwhelmingly composed of workers of Indian descent, and that discrimination against non-Indians was ‘an everyday occurrence'”,

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian tech co settles allegations it ... - https://t.co/TJIeU36cDq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/pmngdWb3Ti
    h J R

    - July 9, 2020, 4:50 am

    India has done its best to respond to ... - https://t.co/FBYMDKDKLx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/g0BpPt4G5r
    h J R

    - July 9, 2020, 4:34 am

    #Tata group sole contender for Air India - https://t.co/trQ1IfW0We Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/VkAcfZkLuw
    h J R

    - July 9, 2020, 4:31 am

    After syllabus row erupts, #CBSE comes up with ... - https://t.co/kpZFHnGCaJ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/fqAO0DjGYq
    h J R

    - July 9, 2020, 4:25 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.