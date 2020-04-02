Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian techie in Texas critical due to COVID-19

Indian techie in Texas critical due to COVID-19
April 02
14:48 2020
HOUSTON: A Texas-based Indian techie, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was in critical condition and on ventilator support, according to a media report. The 42-year-old Rohan Bavadekar is currently admitted at the St Luke’s hospital in Texas, the American Bazaar said in the report on Wednesday. A father of three young children, Bavadekar urgently needs a blood donor with blodd groups A or B, according to the doctors at the hospital.

The doctors added that the best match in such a circumstance would be someone who has recovered from the deadly disease in the past two weeks and was now healthy. In a Facebook post, the IT professional’s wife, Manasi Gokhale, said: “My beloved husband, Rohan, has been severely stricken with the dreaded COVID-19. He is desperately ill and has been hospitalized for the past week.”

“I urgently request the support of the community in helping him make a full recovery. We are looking for a plasma donor with blood group A or AB. The donor cannot be currently actively infected (must have recovered),” the American Bazaar quoted Gokhale as saying in the post

The hospital has been unable to find a plasma match for him up till now. Friends and well-wishers of the family are spreading the word in the Houston area to try and look for a possible match that can save Bavadekar’s life.

Sewa International, a Hindu faith-based humanitarian non-profit, has been working with the family for the past few days and helping them cope up with the trying times. The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US now stands at 216,515, the highest in the world, with a total of 5,119 deaths, according to date by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

