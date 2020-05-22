Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian wins a million dollars in Dubai Duty Free draw

Indian wins a million dollars in Dubai Duty Free draw
May 22
12:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: An Indian businessman is the latest winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) million dollar draw. Rajan Kurian, 43, from Kottayam, Kerala, won the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday, reports Gulf News.

Speaking to Gulf News from Kottayam, he said he was grateful for the win, considering the gloomy circumstances prevailing in the world with the coronavirus pandemic. “I will set aside a good part of my win to help needy. I feel grateful with the win but I need to share it people who need it,” he said.

Kurian, a businessman in Kerala dealing in the construction sector, also said some of the money will go into growing his business. “The last few months have been tough with the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “My business has come to a standstill. This money will be put to good use.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Indian wins a million dollars in Dubai Duty Free draw - https://t.co/wQUGrZZT1H Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/c8bPIORkXX
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:42 am

Guterres looks forward to working 'very closely' with Tirumurti - https://t.co/buLr8GR5hY Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/FlH2DGXSme
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:37 am

Manushi Chhillar joins Lionel Messi, Rohit ... - https://t.co/O4SzLRPNyX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GCCQ0sLjYz
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:33 am

Social media concerts celebration of fatigue & mediocrity: Rabbi Shergill - https://t.co/eavV552fXF Get your newsâ€¦ https://t.co/Dp6S6VfIi3
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:30 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.