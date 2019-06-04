Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian wins USD 2.7 million in raffle draw in UAE

Indian wins USD 2.7 million in raffle draw in UAE
June 04
16:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: An Indian expat won a staggering USD 2.7 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, a media report said Tuesday.

Sanjai Nath R, who had purchased the ticket at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced the winner on Monday of the bumper prize, 10 million dirham (USD 2.7 million), the Khaleej Times reported.

While Nath won the first prize, five other Indian expats were in the top 10 winning list of the raffle, the report said.

The second price of 100,000 dirhams was won by Indian expat Binu Gopinathan, it said

Shipak Barua from Bangladesh won the luxurious Land Rover Series 16 in the raffle, the report added.

Last month, Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah, became first prize winner of the after winning 15 million dirhams (USD 4.08 million).

Big Ticket is the largest and longest running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.