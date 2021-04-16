India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Makers tap Mads Mikkelsen to join star cast

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Makers tap Mads Mikkelsen to join star cast
April 16
10:25 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: After English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge was roped in as the female lead in the new ‘Indiana Jones’ film, the makers have discovered Harrison Ford’s next co-star in Mads Mikkelsen, who is set to join the upcoming instalment.

According to Fox News, film director James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who actually is filling in as a producer and is very much involved in various elements of the film.
Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers. The movie will also have John Williams serving as composer. Williams has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme.

As reported by Fox News, the makers are hoping to kick start the production this summer, with Mangold meeting with another talent for different roles in anticipation of production. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as are details behind who Mikkelsen will play. The film is set to bow on July 29, 2022.

Fox News reported that the film marks another major franchise Mikkelsen is boarding after coming on to the “Fantastic Beasts” films; he replaces Johnny Depp as Grindelwald after Depp parted ways with the part earlier this year following his recent legal troubles.

Mikkelsen is also coming off probably the best surveys of his profession in the Danish movie ‘Another Round,’ which got a handful of Oscar designations including Best International Feature and Best Director. At the BAFTAs, where Mikkelsen was assigned for best actor, the film brought home the honour for ‘Best Film Not in the English Language’. Next up for him is the ‘Riders of Justice.’ (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: #UPDATE | Nirav Modi has 14 days to appeal against his extradition.
h J R

- April 16, 2021, 1:58 pm

@ANI: United Kingdom's Home Minister has approved the extradition of Nirav Modi: CBI official https://t.co/cdqLHDYM92
h J R

- April 16, 2021, 1:16 pm

Covid Uprising - https://t.co/sFVRLRx3hd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Vaccine #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health
h J R

- April 16, 2021, 11:20 am

US CDC reports 5,800 Covid ... - https://t.co/GQxpYde8L0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
h J R

- April 16, 2021, 9:46 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.