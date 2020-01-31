Indians celebrate R-Day in San Francisco

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO: Over 350 members of Indian diaspora celebrated the 71st Republic Day at the Consulate General. Consul General of India Ambassador Sanjay Panda unfurled the national flag and read the address of President Ram Nath Kovind.

“Modern India comprises three organs – Legislature, Executive and Judiciary, which are interlinked and interdependent,” Panda said.

He also praised ISRO for its achievements in space exploration and said the nation is eagerly looking forward to the success of Indian human spaceflight programme. President Kovind said the government’s initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission became a success due to the active participation of people.

Focusing on constitutional ideals, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “It becomes easier for us to follow the constitutional ideals, if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation. By doing so, we will be adding a meaningful dimension to our celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji.”

Republic Day celebrations in the US were marred by some peaceful protests and marches by a large number of Indian Americans in various cities of the country against the recent changes in the citizenship law. Among Indian-Americans, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, however, also had supporters who counter-protesters by asserting that India cares for neighbouring minorities and CAA won’t impact Indian citizens.

