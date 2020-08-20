India Post News Paper

Indians hosts huge celebrations of Ram Bhumi puja

Indians hosts huge celebrations of Ram Bhumi puja
August 20
16:17 2020
Anup Jalota & Sanjeevani Bhelande

Anup Jalota & Sanjeevani Bhelande

Geetha Patil

Boston On the historic ceremony and the auspicious occasion of Ram Janma Bhumi Pujan, a virtual SamuhikNational prayer program, “Ram Raksha Stotra and Shree Ram Chanting by Priests from USA, Canada, and Caribbean Island” was organized on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 by a ground of Indian organizations.

The meet was hosted by with the joint efforts of the Indo-American Community of Massachusetts, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Hindu Mandir Executive Conference and Hindu Mandir Priests’ Conference. Around 81 priests from 60 temples participated in the chanting program followed by a live Bhajan session from Mumbai by the playback singers Ms. Sanjeevani Bhelande and Anup Jalota. Hundreds of Ram Devotees enjoyed live chanting and Bhajans by joining the live streaming sessions by Gayatri Video and VHPA on the YouTube and Facebook social media platforms.

Sanjeevani Bhelande

Sanjeevani Bhelande

The program started with the welcome speech by Acharya Krishna Kumar Pandey founder, president and Acharya of the Shiv Durga Temple, Bay Area, CA   The keynote address was by Dr. Abhay Asthana, President of VHPA America who said the construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya was expected to be completed in the next three years.HSMN’s (Hindu Society of Minnesota) president, MS. Vallabha Tantry (Minneapolis, USA), invited all the priests to chant Ram Raksha Stotra and Shree Ram Stotra.

Ms. Ami Patel (Toronto, Canada) thanked each priest for chanting well and expressed her thanks toMS. Vallabha for coordinating the process of chanting so diligently. The second part of the program started with the live melodic and musical singing of Lord Ram Bhajans by Anup Jalotaand Ms. Sanjeevani Bhelande, who is a famous playback singer in Bollywood. Later, Ms. Sanjeevani took her special devotional concert to the next stage of spirituality. She introduced her accompanists

 Abhishek Singh on behalf of the Indo-Community thanked Acharya Pandey, Ms. Vallabha Tantry, Ms. Tejal Shah, VHPA Boston Chapter’s president, Kaushik Patel and Vice -President of VHPA America, Sanjay Mehta, Sanjay Saxenaof Gayatri Parivar, Deepak Rathod and Gaurav Dixit for their time and support in organizing this mega event successfully.

