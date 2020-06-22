India Post News Paper

Indians stranded in Pak to start returning from Thursday

June 22
16:15 2020
ISLAMABAD: Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Pakistan, like other countries had closed down its borders with neighbouring states as part of the imposed lockdown to curb the spread and transmission of the virus.

In that process, at least 748 Indian nationals got stranded in Pakistan, who will now be returning home as the federal government has finalized the schedule for their repatriation.

As per government sources, a phase-wise repatriation of the Indian nationals, stranded in Pakistan will be sent back to India through the Wagah border, starting from June 25, 2020, with overall process of repatriation being done in at least there phases.

The Indian Embassy, which has been in contact with the Indian nationals, had initially given Tuesday, as the date when they would be repatriated back to India. However, with change in schedule, the repatriation process will start from Thursday.

As per details acquired from the Home Ministry, the Indian nationals will be repatriated to India from the Wagah border in three phases. A list of the Indian nationals has also been provided to the relevant departments and the Punjab Rangers.

In the first phase, at least 250 Indian nationals will be repatriated on Thursday. At least 250 more will return to India on Friday and the third group of at least 248 Indians will return on Saturday.

As per the order, the Wagah Border will be opened from June 25 to 27 for the return of the Indian nationals. Pakistan government has also notified the immigration officials to reach Wagah border on these days to ensure smooth repatriation of the Indian nationals.

It should be noted that the Indian nationals returning from Pakistan would be quarantined for at least 14 days while citizens from Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will be quarantined in their respective states.

Pakistan has also called on India to schedule return of Pakistani nationals stranded in India. At least 250 Pakistani nationals have returned from India till date while schedule of return of the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India is yet to be given by the Indian government.

