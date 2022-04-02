Scott Morrison confident of India-Australia trade pact opening big door MELBOURNE: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the signing of the India-Australia trade agreement will further deepen economic relations between Canberra and Delhi while opening a big door into...

Nepal PM Deuba applauds India’s COVID-19 response NEW DELHI: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba hailed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying Kathmandu has seen his visionary and effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic while also...

Virat Kohli can’t keep his eyes off Anushka Sharma in new shoot pictures MUMBAI: Power couple actor Anushka Sharma and Indian batter Virat Kohli cannot seem to take their eyes off each other in their new glamorous photoshoot. Taking to her Instagram handle...

Indians top as Canada admits 108,000 new immigrants in 1st quarter TORONTO: Canada, which plans to admit a record 432,000 new immigrants in 2022, is on target to hit this mark as the country welcomed 108,000 newcomers in the first three...

Modi, Deuba start RuPay payment system in Nepal, train services NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services, RuPay payment system in Nepal and signed several Memorandums...

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issues WASHINGTON: American tech giant Apple has released new updates to fix battery drain issues for its users. As per GSM Arena, Apple has rolled out a new round of software...

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to come with larger batteries for 40 and 44 mm models SEOUL: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, which delivers the first experience built on top of Wear OS 3 and comes with some really good features, doesn’t have the best battery life....

Military rebuts Pakistan PM’s ‘establishment gave 3 options’ claim ISLAMABAD: Amid the fluid political situation, the Pakistani military establishment has denied the allegation of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote...

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Treat yourself with these scrumptious dishes while fasting NEW DELHI: Chaitra Navratri, one of the biggest Indian festivals, is being observed with great fervour across the nation. Also called Vasant Navratri, due to its celebration during the spring...

Will Smith resigns from Academy membership after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars WASHINGTON: American actor Will Smith on Friday (local time) announced that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, days after he slapped comedian Chris Rock...

PM Modi wishes for new energy in Navratri message NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Chaitra Navratri greetings to the people. “Happy Navratri to all the countrymen. May this festival of worship of Shakti infuse new energy...

My life is in danger: Pak PM Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence motion ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, ahead of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, said he has credible information that his “life is in danger”, local media...

Sri Lankan President declares public emergency after unrest COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday issued an extraordinary gazette declaring a public emergency in the island nation with effect, local media reported. The Gazette has been issued...

IPL 2022: Andre Russell feels ‘awesome’ after victory over PBKS MUMBAI: After playing a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell expressed that he felt ‘awesome’ about his performance. Andre Russell’s unbeaten knock...

International Womenâ€™s Day celebration in Chicago Hema Shashtri CHICAGO: Mandi Theater in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Chicago, hosted the International Womenâ€™s Day celebration at the Prairie Center for the Arts, Schaumburg, a north...

12 Credit Hours of CME on current healthcare issues & advances in Med Technology India Post News Service SAN ANTONIO, TX: â€œDuring the 40th American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Annual Convention and Scientific Sessions planned to be held from June 23-26,...

Aarush Entertainment celebrates Holi with Mannara Chopra Suresh Boidiwala CHICAGO: Festival of colors organized by Manoj Rathod (CEO of Aarush Entertainment) and UR Group was one of the biggest Holi and Indian cultural events which took place on...

Villivalam moves to create Indian American Advisory Council Â­Ramesh Soparwala CHICAGO: To better meet the needs of Illinoisâ€™ Indian American population, State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) advanced legislation in the Senate State Government Committee to create the Illinois...