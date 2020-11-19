India’s Active Caseload falls below 5 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: In the last 24 hours, 45,576 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. During the same period, India has registered 48,493 new recoveries ensuring a net reduction of 2,917 cases from the Active Caseload, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously since the past 47 days. India’s active caseload has fallen under the 5 per cent mark today, according to an official press release. This trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload. It has ensured that India’s present active caseload of 4,43,303 consists of just 4.95 per cent of India’s Total Positive Cases.

New recoveries outnumbering the daily new cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the recovery rate to 93.58 per cent today. The total recovered cases stand at 83,83,602. The gap between recovered cases and active cases that is steadily increasing presently stands at 79,40,299. 77.27 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/Union Territories (UT).

With 7,066 persons recovering from COVID-19, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries. Delhi registered another 6,901 daily recoveries while Maharashtra reported 6,608 new recoveries.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 77.28 per cent of the new cases. Delhi reported 7,486 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,419 new cases while Maharashtra registered 5,011 new cases yesterday. 79.49 per cent of the 585 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs. 22.39 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 131 deaths. Maharashtra also saw a three-digit fatality count of 100 while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths. (ANI)

