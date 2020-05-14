India’s April WPI Food inflation slows to 3.60%

NEW DELHI: India’s annual WPI Food Index eased to 3.60 per cent in April from a rise of 5.49 per cent in March, official data showed on Thursday. However, the Centre did not release the complete set of WPI figures for April due to the Covid-19 outbreak and its impact on data collection.

In a note, the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said: “In view of the limited transactions of products in the wholesale market in the month of April, 2020, due to spr ead of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to release the Price Movement of selected Sub-groups/Groups of WPI, following the principles of adequacy.

“All Commodities WPI could not be computed for April-2020 due to non-availability of manufactured product group index.”

