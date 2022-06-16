India Post News Paper

India’s COVID-19 cases cross 12k-mark for 1st time in over 3 months

June 16
12:01 2022
NEW DELHI: After a gap of more than three months, India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,213 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, India had already reported 8,641 fresh cases of the virus.
With the fresh surge in cases, India’s COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,57,730 including 58,215 active cases. Active cases account for 0.13 per cent of the total cases.

There has been a noticeable spike reported in the number of infections in many states particularly Maharashtra, where cases rose 36 per cent in a day to 4,024 while Kerala reported 1,950 cases. Karnataka reported 648 new cases, Tamil Nadu recorded 476 cases, Delhi reported 1,375 cases, Haryana reported 596 cases and Uttar Pradesh posted 318 fresh infections.

The recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.65 per cent. As many as 7,624 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours thereby increasing Total Recoveries to 4,26,74,712. The government data added that 11 new fatalities pushed India’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,803. Of the 5,19,419 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 2.35 per cent was observed. On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 195.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a ‘five-fold Strategy’. (ANI)

