India’s COVID-19 cases per million population among lowest in world: Health Ministry

September 08
18:10 2020
NEW DELHI: The number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102 and it is among the lowest in the world, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the number of COVID-19 cases per million population in Brazil and US is 6 times that of India.
“The cases per million population stands at 3,527 for the world. It is 4,945 for Mexico, 7,063 for Russia, 19,549 for the US and 19,514 for Brazil. The number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102 and it is among the lowest in the world,” he said.

Bhushan said that Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is continuously declining. “It was 2.15 per cent in the first week of August. It now stands at 1.70 per cent compared to the global average of 3.04 per cent,” he said.

“In India, 53 deaths per million population have been recorded. The number of deaths per million population is 500 to 600 in countries with which we are compared. Doctors, paramedics, hospital support staff have a great contribution in this,” he added.

Tests per million population is continuously increasing, Bhushan said.

“Tests per million population was 26,016 on August 24 and it is 36,703 now. More than 5 crore tests have been conducted so far. In the last week, more than 10 lakh tests were conducted daily. On September 3 and 4 we have tested over 11 lakh samples,” he said.

Since COVID-19 recoveries are increasing, the gap between active and recovered cases is also increasing, Bhushan said.

“As of now, the number of active cases is 8,83,697 whereas the number of recovered cases is 33,23,950. The number of recovered patients is more than 33 lakh with the highest single-day recovery of 73,642 in the last 24 hours. Fourteen states and union territories have less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases.

With a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 42,80,423 on Tuesday. (ANI)

