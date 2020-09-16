India’s COVID-19 count crosses 49-lakh mark, recovery rate stands at 78.28 pc

NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

A total of 49,30,237 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

India continues to post an upward trajectory of COVID-19 recovery rate, which reached 78.28 per cent on Tuesday, the Ministry said.

An official statement by the Ministry said close to half (48.8 per cent) of the active cases are concentrated in three states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

“India continues to post a very high number of daily recoveries. The continuous upward trajectory of India’s recovery rate has touched 78.28 per cent today. 79,292 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases stand at 38,59,399. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 28 lakh today (28,69,338),” the release stated.

As many as 20,482 new COVID-19 cases and 515 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, with which total cases in the state rose to 10,97,856 including 30,409 deaths and 7,75,273 patients discharged. Active cases stand at 2,91,797, according to the Maharashtra health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,25,796 with 4,263 new positive cases and 36 deaths reported on Tuesday. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 29,787, and 1,91,203, respectively while the death toll stands at 4,806, said Delhi Government.

Karnataka reported 7,576 new COVID-19 cases, 7,406 discharges, and 97 deaths on Tuesday, taking total cases to 4,75,265 including 3,69,229 discharges and 7,481 deaths, said state health department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,846 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,83,925. There are 92,353 active cases, 4,86,531 recovered and 5,041 deaths. Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed a surge of 2,323 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths. Total cases stand at 93,053 including 1,820 deaths and 21,620 active cases, as per the state health department.

A total of 1,391 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Total positive cases in the state are now 34,407 including 10,739 active cases and 23,085 recovered cases, according to the state health department.

A total of 239 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries, and one death reported in Manipur over the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state stands at 8210, including 1,745 active cases, 6,418 recovered cases, and 47 deaths, said the state health department on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,329 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 741 from Jammu division and 588 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 56,654 including 18,678 active cases, 37,062 recoveries, and 914 deaths, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed that 3,215 more COVID-19 cases, 2,532 recoveries, and 12 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. The count of active cases now stands at 31,156 till date.

Chandigarh reported 347 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,592 including 2,991 active cases, 96 deaths, and 5,502 cured cases, stated Health Department, UT Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking total positive cases to 10,059 till date, including 6,332 recovered cases, 3,610 active cases, and 88 deaths, said state health department.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said countrywide COVID-19 lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha today, the health minister said, “Lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. These four months were utilised to create additional health infrastructure, enhance human resources, and produce within India critical elements such as Personal Protective Equipment kits, N95 masks, and ventilators.”

He also said India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million in the world.

“COVID-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67 per cent and 77.65 per cent respectively. India has been able to limit its cases and death to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million, which is one of the lowest in the world,” Harsh Vardhan said. (ANI)

