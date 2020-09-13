India Post News Paper

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 47-lakh mark

September 13
NEW DELHI: India in the last 24 hours reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.
1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday informed that a total of 5,62,60,928 samples were tested up to 12th September. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested on September 12.

Maharashtra — the worst-affected State from the infection — has a total of 2,71,934 active cases and 28,724 deaths due to COVID-19. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 96,191 active cases and 4,779 deaths due to the virus.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 47,918 active cases and 8,231 deaths from the pathogen while Karnataka has a total of 98,345 active cases and 7,067 patients succumbing to COVID-19 in the state.

Delhi has a total of 26,907 active cases and 4,687 fatalities due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

