India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 84-lakh mark

Indian-origin woman held for ‘spitting’ on cop during pro-Biden protest NEW YORK: An Indian-origin woman has been arrested in New York during a violent protest in support of Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden for allegedly spitting on a police...

Casinos could be fertile ground for Covid-19 spread: Goa Lawmaker to Guv PANAJI: Yet another lawmaker has joined the opposition chorus for shutting down Goa’s casino industry, with former Revenue Minister and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte demanding a temporary shutdown of the...

Any misunderstanding can be resolved through talks: Oli tells Naravane KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma oli on Friday told visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane that any misunderstanding between the two neighbours can be resolved through talks. General...

Biden leads Trump by over 1,000 votes in deep red Georgia NEW YORK: It was 28 years ago when a Democratic candidate won Republican stronghold Georgia. That was Bill Clinton in 1992. By 6.15 a.m. on Friday, November 6, Joe Biden...

FB to announce US election winner once major media outlets confirm SAN FRANSISCO: Facebook on Friday said it will update the notifications running across the top of its main app and Instagram with the projected winner of the election once it...

After namaaz in temple, more readings of Hanuman Chalisa in UP mosques MATHURA: More cases of people reading ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in mosques were coming to light, after four men were booked for offering ‘namaaz’ at a temple in Mathura earlier this week. The...

Tibetans in India, Nepal report 87 new Covid-19 cases DHARAMSHALA: The Tibetan community in India and Nepal has reported 87 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, indicating a sustained reduction compared to a week earlier, the Central Tibetan...

Situation at border tense, war with China can’t be ruled out: CDS Rawat NEW DELHI: India Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense and possibility of a...

From 90K to 26K in 6 hrs, Trump lead in Penn state melting away NEW DELHI: In a span of barely six hours, US President Donald Trump’s lead against his Democratic rival Joe Biden has suddenly eroded in battleground Pennsylvania, with barely 26,000 votes...

Travel in India to boom again with 50 pc people making plans already, reveals travel survey by FICCI and Thrillophilia NEW DELHI: While the lockdown put a ban on travelling across India, it could not however curb people’s desire to explore new places. A recent survey conducted by FICCI and...

COVID-19 pandemic: A new ray of hope for the jewelry segment? JAIPUR: The pandemic is looming over our heads and has left people jobless. People are starving without money and everyone is in the state of fear of insecurity and uncertainty....

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 84-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s...

Amit Shah prays at Dakshineswar Kali Temple, urges people to restore pride of West Bengal KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of his two-day visit to West Bengal, visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata and urged people to fulfill their responsibilities to...

Kim, Khloe Kardashian shower love over ‘Mommy’ Kris Jenner as she turns 65 WASHINGTON: American media personalities and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian on Thursday (local time) showered love over their mother Kris Jenner as she turned 65. Kim who recently...

Anushka Sharma shares loved-up pictures from Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday celebrations NEW DELHI: A day after she celebrated her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday with him in Dubai, actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday ended the birthday celebrations by posting two...

We didn’t aim for 200 but luckily we got it: Hardik after win over DC DUBAI: Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya said his side was not aiming to touch the 200-run mark in the match against Delhi Capitals but ‘luckily’ they managed to put up a...

Delhi reports 6,715 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths NEW DELHI: Delhi continued to see more than 6,700 new COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with 6,715 cases recorded on Thursday. The total count of cases has gone up...

Bihar elections: Independent candidate from Hayaghat shot at by unidentified assailants DARBHANGA: Unidentified assailants shot at Ravindra Nath Singh, independent candidate from Hayaghat assembly seat in Darbhanga, in Thathopur area on Thursday ahead of the third phase of polling in Bihar....

US Elections 2020: Biden maintains 40-point lead over Trump WASHINGTON: US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has managed to hold a 40-point lead over President Donald Trump, as key states continue to count ballots in the presidential polls on...