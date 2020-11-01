India Post News Paper

India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 81,84,083 with 46,964 fresh cases

November 01
13:07 2020
NEW DELHI: With 46,964 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With 470 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounts to 1,22,111. The total number of active and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively, the Union Health Ministry said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the virus with 1,24,142 active COVID-19 cases, 15,10,353 recoveries and 43,911 deaths.

Kerala has reported 91,297 active cases, 3,40,324 recoveries and 1,484 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 22,164 and 32,719 COVID-19 active cases respectively. Telangana recorded 1,416 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,579 recoveries and 5 deaths on 31st October, taking total cases to 2,40,048 including 2,20,466 recoveries, 1,341 deaths and 18,241 active cases, according to the State Health Department, Govt of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested up to 31st October is 10,98,87,303 including 10,91,239 samples tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).(ANI)

