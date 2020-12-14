India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 98,84,100 with 27,071 new cases

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 98,84,100 with 27,071 new cases
December 14
10:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 27,071 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally rises to 98,84,100, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 336 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,43,355.
The total active cases are at 3,52,586 while the total discharged cases at 93,88,159 with 30,695 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has 75,202 active coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala with 59,588 active cases. Delhi has reported 16,785 active cases, 5,80,655 recoveries, and 10,014 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,45,66,990 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to December 13. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin scientist ... - https://t.co/V3ZdW73GWr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanComputerScientistAnshumaliShrivastava #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:47 am

    Trump rejects early Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/7tWgNS9fCy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:43 am

    Inflationary woes: India's WPI rises to 1.55% ... - https://t.co/CYwO097rqv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndiasAnnualRateOfInflation #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:38 am

    99 per cent farmers are with ... - https://t.co/p1uJGL2986 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.