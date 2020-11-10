India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s COVID-19 tally touches 85,91,731 with 38,074 new cases

India’s COVID-19 tally touches 85,91,731 with 38,074 new cases
November 10
11:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,91,731, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

With 448 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,27,059.
The total number of active cases is at 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 97,296 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 33,697 active cases, 8,01,799 recoveries and 11,391 deaths so far. The national capital reported 41,857 active cases and 6,989 deaths while 3,89,683 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 81,940 active cases, 4,02,477 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,692 according to the Health Ministry. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 9, of these, 10,43,665 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Vaccine be out by Decemebr 2020?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @sportstarweb: #MumbaiIndians on top in Dubai! ðŸ”µ #IPL2020 | #IPLfinal | #MIvsDC https://t.co/TX7ZsMEn89
    h J R

    - November 10, 2020, 5:57 pm

    How Could The US Election Affect ... - https://t.co/uYwBUsO1W3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BitCoin #Bitcoinindia #Cryptocurrency #EconomicGrowth #Elections #ForeignExchangeDealing #ForexTrading #ForexExchange #ForexExchangeIndia #ForexReserve #ForexTrading
    h J R

    - November 10, 2020, 5:06 pm

    #Russia deploys ... - https://t.co/nEgkbaMIAA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ArmenianPrimeMinisterNikolPashinyan #AzerbaijaniPresidentIlhamAliyev #CompleteCeasefire #Erdogan #NagornoKarabakh #NagornoKarabakhForces #Pakistan #RussiaUNPeacekeepingForces #Turkey
    h J R

    - November 10, 2020, 8:13 am

    #Vistara launches services between ... - https://t.co/g0NGFGV2Pt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #DelhiToDehradun #Flights #IndiGo #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries #Travelers #TravelInCorona #TravelUpdates
    h J R

    - November 10, 2020, 8:06 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.