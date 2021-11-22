India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 116.87 cr

NEW DELHI: With the administration of 32,99,337 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 116.87 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

“As many as 1,16,87,28,385 vaccine doses of COVID-19 have been administrated so far as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,20,77,324 sessions,” the statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total, 1,03,82,290 health care workers received the first dose and 94,07,092 second vaccine doses; 1,83,76,108 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,63,19,085 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry, 44,29,75,971 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 19,15,97,004 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 18,08,59,227 people have received the first dose and 11,12,04,851 have received the second dose whereas 11,32,78,631 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,43,28,126 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.

Meanwhile, India reported 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 538 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. The country also witnessed 249 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,65,911. (ANI)

Comments

comments