India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 97.14 cr

October 15
12:40 2021
NEW DELHI: With the administration of 30,26,483 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.14 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 97,14,38,553 doses have been administered in the country so far through 95,66,873 sessions.
Of the total, 1,03,75,695 health care workers received the first dose and 90,66,113 second vaccine doses; 1,83,61,142 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,54,84,841 were given the second dose of the vaccine.

According to the health ministry, 39,11,64,632 people in the age group 18-44 years were administered the first dose while 10,81,79,876 were given the second dose.Â Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 16,72,35,490 people have received the first dose and 8,52,83,655 have received the second dose whereas for the people over 60 years, 10,54,86,278 were administered with the first dose and 6,08,00,831 were given the second dose.

Meanwhile, 16,862 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

With this, the active caseload in the country has reached 2,03,678, which is the lowest in 216 days and presently constitute 0.60 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far.

The recovery of 19,391 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,33,82,100.Â Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.42 per cent, which is less than three per cent for the last 112 days now.Â The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.43 per cent and has remained below three per cent for the last 46 days and below five per cent for 129 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 11,80,148 tests were conducted, talking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 58,88,44,673. (ANI)

