India’s COVID tally crosses 4,000-mark after nearly 3 months

June 03
10:57 2022
NEW DELHI: After nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark, as the country logged 4,041 infections in the last 24 hours on Friday. India had recorded as many as 4,194 COVID-19 cases on March 11.
Yesterday, the country witnessed a jump of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, recording 3,712 fresh infections.

The daily positivity rate of 0.95 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.73 per cent, the health ministry informed today. With the addition of fresh infections, the country’s COVID-19 active cumulative caseload stood at 21,177.

With 2,363 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,22,757. India’s Recovery Rate is currently at 98.74 per cent. As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,25,379 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.17 crore total tests, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 193.83 crore vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

 

