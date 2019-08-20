Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India’s e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period

India's e-tourist visa fee based on tourist footfall; higher in peak season, less during lean period
August 20
16:49 2019
NEW DELHI: India will introduce a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with a higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee during April to June lean period, Tourism minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism, Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

“India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during the lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March,” he said. While the Home Ministry has approved the new visa regime, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is soon expected to give its approval on the fee aspect, officials said.

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one-year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee, Patel said. “For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees are USD 10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is USD 25,” he said. PTI

