India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s eminent cardiologist Dr Padmavati died at 103 of COVID-19

India’s eminent cardiologist Dr Padmavati died at 103 of COVID-19
September 02
16:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Noted cardiologist Dr S Padmavati has died at 103 due to COVID-19, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday (30 August).

She was undergoing treatment at NHI for past 11 days, doctors said. “Dr S Padmavati, an eminent cardiologist, rather the first female cardiologist of the India, popularly known as ‘God Mother of Cardiology’ passed away on August 29 due to COVID-19 infection,” the NHI said in a statement.

Founder of NHI, she was born in Burma (now Myanmar) in 1917, a year before the world was hit by the Spanish Flu pandemic.

“She was admitted with COVID-19 and had breathing difficulty and fever. She developed pneumonia in both lungs and needed ventilator support. However, she sustained a cardiac arrest and passed away,” the NHI said.

Dr Padmavati was cremated at the designated COVID-19 crematorium at Punjabi Bagh on Sunday, it said.

She had migrated to India in 1942 during the World War II. She graduated from the Rangoon Medical College and went overseas for higher education, the statement said.On her return to India, she joined as the faculty at the Lady Hardinge Medical College, it added.

In 1962, Dr Padmavati founded the All India Heart Foundation and went on to set up National Heart Institute in 1981 as a tertiary care modern heart hospital in Delhi with first cardiac catheterization laboratory in the private sector in the Southern Hemisphere, the NHI said.

For her achievements and contributions to development of cardiology in India, she was awarded Fellowship of the American College of Cardiology and FAMS, and Padma Bhushan in 1967 and Padma Vibhushan in 1992 by the Government of India. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation…
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 1:49 pm

    RT @ANI: Ministry of Information & Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications https://t.co/3bnFiaY9VW
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 12:29 pm

    RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: PM Narendra Modi to address 3rd US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on September 3 https://t.co/lK44bHNKfz
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 10:49 am

    Indian-origin Pritam Singh ... - https://t.co/xVSnIklzXR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/3Li6GWKwlk
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 10:49 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.