India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched

India’s first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched
December 28
18:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by doses, on Monday announced the launch of India’s first indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine — Pneumosil — in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Pneumosil has been developed through collaboration spanning over a decade among the Serum Institute, PATH and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This significant milestone is aimed at improving pneumococcal conjugate vaccine affordability and enabling sustainable access for low-and middle-income countries.

The vaccine will provide effective and long-lasting protection for children against pneumococcal diseases. The vaccine makes the Serum Institute the world’s third supplier of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCV) under the pneumococcal Advance Market Commitment (AMC), and the first developing country vaccine manufacturer to access the global PCV market.

In his address on the occasion, Harsh Vardhan said: “It is a significant milestone for the country’s public health care which will ensure that children are protected better against pneumococcal disease with an affordable and high-quality vaccine.”

About the launch of Pneumosil, Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said: “Over the years, our constant endeavour has been to provide high quality vaccines with regular supplies which ensures excellent immunisation coverage to children and families worldwide. With that thought, we have developed this PCV with a unique composition based on the serotype prevalence in India.”

“This makes our PCV an ideal choice for protecting our children from pneumococcal disease. While the vaccine itself is of the highest quality and grade available, vaccine accessibility is of utmost importance as well, and to ensure ease of access by making it available at an affordable price. With the best PCV, we hope to bring down the mortality rate significantly while also making our country self-sufficient with a robust public health care system,” he added.

Pneumococcal disease is a significant contributor to the under-five mortality rate worldwide. Annually, India witnesses an estimated 71 per cent of pneumonia deaths and 57 per cent of severe pneumonia cases.

Every year nearly 67,800 children under 5 years of age die India from pneumococcal diseases in 2018. Recognising its widespread fatality, WHO recommends the inclusion of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in routine childhood immunisation programs in all countries. Following this, Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccines (PCV) work directly to reduce the incidence of pneumococcal pneumonia by preventing Streptococcus pneumonia.

Serum Institute is also the pharma company that is testing and producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India. The vaccine is the frontrunner in the race to find the silver bullet.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Saudi Arabia extends suspension of ... - https://t.co/UNLEJ9xm57 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #SaudiArabia #SpiceJet #SuspensionOfInternationalCommercialFlights #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 12:52 pm

    India's first fully indigenous ... - https://t.co/kzSGcLRz4C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxinUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiasFirstPneumococcalVaccinePneumosil
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 12:39 pm

    How to make a billion from stocks? - https://t.co/mF5cQ7zcMP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #Growwin #HowToInvestInStockMarket #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 12:06 pm

    Types of U.S. Work #Visas - https://t.co/1Z4iT3uVyp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Community #FIA #GreenCards #H1BVisas #IACA #ImmigrationLawyerHarrisburg #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 10:08 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.