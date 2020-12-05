Vij took only 1st dose of double-dose Covid vax, says Health Ministry NEW DELHI: Just hours after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was administered a dose of Covaxin last month, confirmed he has developed Coronavirus symptoms, the Union Health Ministry on...

India’s foreign exchange reserves decline by $469 mn MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined $469 million during the week ended November 27. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $574.821 billion from...

We want to take tourism to Goa’s remote villages: CM Pramod Sawant NEW DELHI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says efforts are on to take tourism initiatives beyond the tried and tested 3-S formula of sun, sand and sea into remote villages...

Farmers in India have right to demonstrate peacefully: Guterres spokesperson United Nations: Farmers in India have the right to demonstrate peacefully and authorities should allow them, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. “We want to see people have...

Ind vs Aus: Rampaging India look to extend winning streak in T20Is SYDNEY: India have won each of their last nine completed T20Is- including two Super Overs and after winning the last game against Australia, they are looking forward to extending their...

Pompeo warns ‘unacceptably high level’ of violence in Afghanistan threatens peace talks WASHINGTON: The negotiations process between the Afghan government and the Taliban will fail if the high level of violence continues, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. On...

WHO says almost all COVID-19 cases develop immune response GENEVA: Almost 100 per cent of COVID-19 patients develop antibodies no matter the course of the disease, WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday. “What we understand is 90 to...

US terminates five PRC-funded programmes disguised as “cultural exchanges” WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (local time) terminated five programmes that were disguised as “cultural exchanges,” with China as they are “fully funded and operated by the PRC government...

India achieved replacement, adopting alternative methods for single-use plastic NEW DELHI: Replacement of single-use plastic items is important and India has practically achieved replacement and is adopting alternative methods, said Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment on Friday. “Replacement...

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over MSP, APMC, urges people to support farmers NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the minimum support price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and also...

Punjab CM unveils logo for 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually unveiled the logo of the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, to be held now in a...

Yogi thanks people of ‘Bhagyanagar’ for GHMC poll results LUCKNOW: Lauding the result of GHMC polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the people of ‘Bhagyanagar’ for expressing confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership. ...

With 36,652 new COVID-19 cases, India crosses 96-lakh mark NEW DELHI: The overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...

Key Community Factors of the Entertainment Industry in 2020 The year 2020 certainly affected many industries in various ways. That being said, the entertainment industry is, of course, no exception. With so many public entertainment centers closing their doors...

India warns Canada of serious damage to bilateral relations over Trudeau’s comments NEW DELHI: In a major diplomatic offensive, the Centre on Friday warned the Canadian government of serious damage to bilateral relations if it continued to interfere in India’s domestic matters. The...

Vivek Murthy tipped for big healthcare role in Biden admin NEW YORK: Indian-American Vivek Murthy, the former US Surgeon General, is tipped for a big role in Joe Biden’s health care team, as the President-elect readies to name consequential picks...

India will start vaccination only after expert nod: PM seeks suggestions NEW DELHI: Addressing an all-party meeting on Covid vaccines delivery and distribution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that state governments’ advise will be sought on the matter as to who...

‘Govt will consider demands of farmers on APMCs, private markets’ NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government will consider the demands of the farmers for level playing field between the APMCs and private...

Legal notice to Kangana, Sikh body demands apology over derogatory tweets NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking an “unconditional apology” for her “derogatory” tweets against farmers and...