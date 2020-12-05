India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s foreign exchange reserves decline by $469 mn

India’s foreign exchange reserves decline by $469 mn
December 05
13:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined $469 million during the week ended November 27. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $574.821 billion from $575.290 billion reported for the week ended November 20.

India’s forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, on a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $352 million to $533.455 billion.

In contrast, the value of the country’s gold reserves decreased by $822 million to $35.192 billion. The SDR value inched up $2 million at $1.494 billion, whereas the country’s reserve position with the IMF slipped by $1 million to $4.679 billion.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Vij took only 1st dose of double-dose ... - https://t.co/GlUonA7FcE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #HaryanaHealthMinisterAnilVij #Healthcare #ICMR
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 8:25 am

    India's foreign exchange ... - https://t.co/nLg3rTQOp7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndiasForeignExchange #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 7:43 am

    We want to take tourism to Goa's remote ... - https://t.co/4G3tNP6d36 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #GoaTourism #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 7:37 am

    Farmers in #India have right to ... - https://t.co/s1ivQnzGmv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 7:27 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.