India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s forex reserves cross $500 bn mark

India’s forex reserves cross $500 bn mark
June 13
10:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by over $8.223 billion during the week ended June 5 to cross the $500 billion mark. According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $501.703 billion from $493.480 billion reported for the week ended May 29.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $8.422 billion to $463.630 billion. However, the value of the country’s gold reserves decreased by $329 million to $32.352 billion. Besides, the SDR value rose by $10 million to $1.442 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF increased by $120 million to $4.278 billion.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India's forex reserves cross $500 bn mark - https://t.co/dk98DFul0Z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/2SsSBN7AwU
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 5:12 am

    Defence Minister takes stock of ... - https://t.co/Wd0BsCfDX0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rnJg1tOcz6
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 5:09 am

    Akshaya Patra feeds 6.3-crore ... - https://t.co/rjaaSeSVtX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/8vsyvRMpHE
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 5:06 am

    RT @IndiainToronto: From Toronto to Home: #VandeBharatMission flights can now be booked directly on https://t.co/4hLCoCt0Sv to various destâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 4:49 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.