India’s fresh COVID-19 cases breach 3000 mark

April 28
13:02 2022
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,303 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry reported. There were 39 fatalities over the same period.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

On Wednesday 2,927 COVID-19 cases were reported from the country.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today informed that this single-day rise of these fresh cases pushed India’s coronavirus tally to 4,30,68,799. Moreover, the death toll from the virus rose to 5,23,693 in the country.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases recorded today, Delhi accounted for 1367 cases which is 58.61 percent of the total cases, followed by Maharashtra with 186 cases and the rest of the cases were reported in other states.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 16,980 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. As the country reels under the pandemic, the ministry data mentioned that as many as 2,563 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours from this virus thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,25,28,126.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.66 per cent with 4,97,669 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was also reported at 0.61 per cent. On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 188.40 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

