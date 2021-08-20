India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India’s national security challenges becoming ‘complex’: Rajnath Singh

India’s national security challenges becoming ‘complex’: Rajnath Singh
August 20
10:37 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Highlighting that the rapidly changing geo-political and security scenario in the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India’s national security challenges are becoming “complex”.

Speaking after launching of Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) 5.0 under Innovations for Defence Excellence – Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO) through video conferencing, Singh underlined the importance of creating a strong, modern & well-equipped military and equally capable & self-reliant defence industry.
He said India cannot depend on other countries for its security and asserted that it is not easy to identify between the country’s allies and friends.

“Today the security scenario of the whole world is changing very fast. Because of this, the challenges to our national security are increasing and becoming complex. There are constant changes in the geo-political situation of the world. We are monitoring he situation in our neighbouring country,” he said.

“Nothing can be said when what kind of news will come. Our country is also not untouched by these changes. In such a situation, we cannot accept being dependent on someone else for our security as a nation. It is not easy to identify who is our friend and who is our enemy in today’s time,” he added.

The Defence Minister’s comments came amid concerns in India as the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the nation. The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans and are in touch with intra-Afghan parties.

Earlier on August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

The Defence Minister urged the private sector to contribute towards building a self-reliant defence industry, assured all possible support.

Thirty-five Problem Statements – 13 from the Services and 22 from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) – were unveiled under DISC 5.0. These are in areas such as Situational awareness, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Aircraft-trainer, Non-lethal devices, 5G network, Underwater domain awareness, Drone SWARMS, and data capturing. The Problem Statements, designed to ensure military advantage in the foreseeable future, are the highest in any edition, so far, read the release by the Ministry of Defence.

Lauding the efforts of iDEX-DIO, Singh, in his address, termed DISC 5.0 as another step towards independence in the defence sector as the launch comes at a time when the country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Stating that DISC 5.0 is a reflection of the Government’s resolve of creating an ‘AatmaNirbhar’ defence sector, he exuded confidence that this challenge will move forward from its earlier editions and take innovation, design, and development to newer heights.

He said iDEX is playing a crucial role by providing a platform wherein the government, services, think tanks, industry, startups, and innovators can work together to help the defence and aerospace sectors reach full potential.

The Minister expressed confidence that iDEX will support five times more start-ups over the next five years as the aim is to accelerate progress, reduce costs, and complete procurement in a time-bound manner. For this, he said, there is a need to adopt the concept of 5 Is (Identity, Incubate, Innovate, Integrate, and Indigenous).

Commending various stakeholders for indigenously developing world-class technologies, he called for identifying and developing new technologies to take forward the vision of ‘Make in India – Make for the World’. Singh called upon the private sector to come forward and contribute towards building a self-reliant defence sector and assured all possible support of the government.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were present at the launch of DISC 5.0

The iDEX initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2018 to achieve self-reliance and foster innovation & technology development in defence and aerospace sectors. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanBJPDefence India Startup ChallengeDefence InnovationIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModiNational Securitynational security challengepoliticalRajnath SinghSecurity ScenarioTaliban Take Over
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 20th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.