India’s Nationwide Lockdown Extended By 2 Weeks Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4: MHA pic.twitter.com/Cw4bkdMTFU —...

Funds raised for India doctor by Indian teenager Geetha Patil BOSTON: A 16-year-old, Rohan Prabhu, who attendsBoston University Academy in Boston, MA, is always inspired by his active Rotarian parents who involve themselves in the ‘services above self....

Chicago Indian Consul General shares perspective on COVID-19 Dear Friends, As we all grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has come to affect every aspect of our personal and professional lives, I am writing to share our...

Stopping US will hurt Indian American families Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: The Hindu American Foundation HAF) expressed serious concern over President Donald Trump’s Executive Order seeking to ban for sixty days Consular processing of green card (“immigrant...

How Muslims can fight COVID-19 with power of Ramadan A.Q. Siddiqui Yes, Muslims all over the world can fight COVID-19 pandemic with Ramadan. Every year, the month of Ramadan comes as the blessing from God Almighty. It is a...

Indiaspora’s “ChaloGive for COVID-19” reaches $1 million goal in 10-days India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indiaspora has reached a $1 million milestone in contributions from the diaspora community in just ten days after launching its ChaloGive for COVID-19 online giving campaign April 10...

Vaisakhi for farmers and for all Thakar S Basati I woke up at 3 am, happens often, sometimes I go back to sleep, sometime I don’t. Sometime I plan, what to work on, or do pathh....

Illinois Secy. White, urges vehicle registration renewal online India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has urged residents to renew their vehicle registration online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting for Driver Services facilities...

SRK: Rishi Kapoor’s ‘ashirwaad’ made me who I am today MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film “Deewana”, feels the late actors blessings helped him scale greater heights. “As a...

Amazon says India lockdown has hit it the hardest internationally SEATTLE/NEW DELHI: Amazon has said that complete COVID-19 lockdown in India since March 24 due to which the ecommerce giant was allowed to sell only groceries and other essential items...

PM directs handholding investors to boost economy NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed that measures should be taken to handhold investors by adopting a more proactive approach and ensuring all central and state clearances...

Lockdown beyond May can lower growth to zero, permanent loss of 4% in GDP NEW DELHI: CRISIL has revised its growth outlook for India in fiscal 2021 down to 1.8 per cent from the earlier estimated 3.5 per cent, factoring the nationwide lockdown in...