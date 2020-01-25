Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India’s ‘passive’ foreign policy yielding to one advancing its interests: US official

India’s ‘passive’ foreign policy yielding to one advancing its interests: US official
January 25
11:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: India is moving away from having a passive foreign policy to the one vigorously advancing its interests, a top American diplomat said Friday, attributing the trend to New Delhi’s “broadening strategic horizons” over the past two decades.

It’s clear that India’s broadening strategic horizons over the past two decades have resulted in a shift away from a passive foreign policy to the one that advances Indian interests more vigorously, acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told reporters at a news conference.

Wells, who has just returned from a trip to the region besides attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, said nowhere this shift is more visible than in the Indo-Pacific region. Whether it’s in our growing maritime and naval cooperation, the Quad, India’s Act East Policy, there’s virtually no daylight in our approaches to the Indo-Pacific, she said.

Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger’s remarks at Raisina Dialogue endorsing an Indo-Pacific region stretching from California to Kilimanjaro only further reinforced the strategic convergence, she added.

While in New Delhi, she had meetings with her Indian counterparts, which she said were focused on how to build on the diplomatic and defence gains achieved during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue last December.

With continued progress on defense cooperation, peacekeeping operations, space, counterterrorism, trade, people-to-people initiatives, and more, she said the quality and frequency of India-US naval cooperation, especially the information sharing, have reached unprecedented levels.

The two countries also remain focused on achieving a trade deal that promotes fairness and reciprocity, she noted.

The visit also offered an opportunity to hear more regarding developments with India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, which is undergoing, I would say, a vigorous democratic scrutiny, whether it’s in streets, by the political opposition, media, or the courts. We continue to underscore the importance of the principle of equal protection under the law, Wells said.

On Jammu and Kashmir, I was pleased to see some incremental steps, including the partial return of internet service in Kashmir, she told reporters. She also described the visit by US ambassador and other foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir as “a useful step”.

We also continue to urge the government to permit regular access by our diplomats, and to move swiftly to release those political leaders detained without charge, Wells said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad, Pakistan: We hope India and Pakistan, having attained freedom at the same…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 6:46 am

#India's 'passive' foreign policy yielding to one advancing its interests: US official - https://t.co/Q0B8GK9pxy G… https://t.co/bhtQsHwyVG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 5:42 am

Have to wait for India's invitation: Qureshi on Pak's participation in SCO summit - https://t.co/kqHfBPbxGB Get yo… https://t.co/qwkCrdx9rk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 5:40 am

Powerful quake kills 18 people in eastern Turkey - https://t.co/hulUG4HYUK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 5:38 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.