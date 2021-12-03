India Post News Paper

India’s policy on Taiwan clear, consistent, MEA informs Rajya Sabha

December 03
13:16 2021
NEW DELHI: India’s policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent and it is focused on promoting interactions in areas of trade, investment and tourism among others, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha.

In his written reply to a question on Thursday, the Minister of State said: “Government of India’s policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent. Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges.”
India doesn’t have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties.

Taiwan has been ruled independently from China since 1949. China views the island as its province, while the island authorities maintain that it is an autonomous country.

To a separate question, the Minister of State said the Ministry of External Affairs has taken up with foreign governments the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students enrolled in foreign universities.

“As of November 29, 99 countries provided for ease of travel for fully vaccinated Indians based on recognition of India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates either through mutual recognition or through their universally applicable health protocols,” Muraleedharan said in the statement.

“Consequently, travel restrictions have been eased for Indian students to travel to many countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg etc,” he added. (ANI) 

