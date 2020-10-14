India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s top 30 poker players unite to play for a cause

India’s top 30 poker players unite to play for a cause
October 14
17:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, India’s top 30 poker players have come together to play for a cause with the Virtual Poker League 2020 (VPL). The league aims to bring a change by uniting the finest poker players of the country to play for a cause and use their skills to go #ALLINFORCHARITY.

The tournament will take place in three stages – Stage One: There will be five matches with six players each on October 14 and 15, Stage Two: All 30 players will play a multi-table tournament and play down to the winner on October 16, Stage Three: Finale on October 17.

India's top 30 poker players unite to play for a causesThe league aims to bring a change by uniting the finest poker players of the country to play for a cause and use their skills to go #ALLINFORCHARITY.

Amit Burman, Promoter – Poker Sports League said, “I am thrilled to announce VPL on behalf of the entire team of Poker Sports League. Setting a benchmark in today’s tech-savvy world, VPL is the first-ever poker event (post-Covid) which replicates the live poker experience. Our entire operations are conducted in a virtual format through the Virtual Poker League.”

With a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, the sum will be distributed in the ratio of 5:3:2 to charities of the winners’ choice. United Way Chennai, Super School India and ASSCOD (The Association for Sustainable Community Development) are the official charity partners. He further said, “#ALLINFORCHARITY tournament will witness some of the finest poker players in the country play for a cause that is beyond winnings of any tournament played for personal benefit.”

Promoting a wholesome competition of poker and considering the rising interest of women for this game, VPL has made it mandatory for each team to have at least one female member in the tournament. However, the league will consist of six teams with five players each. The best showdown will lead – making the rest of the community fold in the league.

Elaborating on the idea behind this tournament, Pranav Bagai, CEO and Co – Founder, Poker Sports League stated, “Poker Events that normally gain interest and traction are those with high prize pools and crores at stake. Most people assume that professional poker players, due to the nature of their profession are inherently greedy and only care about their personal benefits. But that is untrue and the idea behind VPL is to help change the negative perception built around poker and poker players and prove that the Poker community cares.”

He further said, “This marks a great initiative in the books of the Indian Poker players, who are stepping in the battleground to showcase their skills for a good cause. Strategically aligning a virtual tournament gives us an edge on the tech front, earning the trust of our stakeholders to a great extent. The seed thought was to highlight the social responsibilities that come along with it and were considered inconsequential before.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ndtv: 72 Per Cent Of Indian Americans Plan To Vote For Joe Biden, Says Survey https://t.co/UxGjvTW9cN https://t.co/6mEIkwZtwh
    h J R

    - October 14, 2020, 5:32 pm

    Dubai: Daughters of ... - https://t.co/YtaTDIFtE0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BangladeshIndiaRelations #Bangladeshis #Community #Diaspora #IndiaPakistaniCouple #IndianHighCommissioner #IndianCommunity #IndianOrigin #IndiraGandhi #IndoBangladeshTies
    h J R

    - October 14, 2020, 12:31 pm

    India's top 30 poker players ... - https://t.co/cRUx5ISkHw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #Betting #BettingReviews #CanadaCasinoLaws #CasinoOnlineInCanada #GamblingWithTechnology #GamingOnline #IndiasTop30PokerPlayers #Lifestyle #RealMoneyGames
    h J R

    - October 14, 2020, 12:23 pm

    Indian Army chief Naravane to visit ... - https://t.co/lwhsJ3uksl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiIndiaNepal #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #KPSharmaOli #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - October 14, 2020, 10:24 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.