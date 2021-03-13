India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India’s vaccine capacity to be expanded with support from Quad to assist Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

India’s vaccine capacity to be expanded with support from Quad to assist Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi
March 13
10:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, the US and Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, after the ‘Quad’ leaders’ summit.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi reiterated India’s call for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
“Had fruitful discussions with President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM (Yoshihide Suga) @sugawitter at the first Quad Summit. Reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific in line with our vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region,” Prime Minister wrote in a tweet.

“United in our fight against COVID-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that the quad would be a positive force for global good and for peace in the region.

“Our discussions today on vaccines, climate change, and emerging technologies make the Quad a positive force for global good and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” he said further.

Noting that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has come of age, Prime Minister Modi on Friday said during his speech that the countries will work together closer than ever before for promoting “a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific” and Quad will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the four leaders – the US, Australia, India and Japan – stressed for a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is “anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion”.

In a joint statement, the Quad leaders said: “We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion.”

“Today, the global devastation caused by COVID-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose,” they said. The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, held its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Biden spokesperson defends statement ... - https://t.co/pcLx9cOzVw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:14 pm

US Defence Secy to visit India to discuss ... - https://t.co/0oaE2rTw7y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:10 pm

#Rajdarbar Realty Group ... - https://t.co/z1QPXAEjRg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FindHomesNearby #IndianRealEstate #RajadarbarRealtyUpdates #RajdarbarRealty #RajdarbarRealtyGroupProjects #RealEstateUpdates #RealEstate #RealtyGroupProjects #Tier2Development
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 12:50 pm

@timesofindia: Leaders of Quad discussed 'challenge' posed by China: US national security advisor https://t.co/swcYRuvWZs via @TOIWorld
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 9:12 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.