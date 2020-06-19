Indiaspora condemns systemic racism in USA

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON DC: Indiaspora a global Indian diaspora leadersâ€™ group, from diverse backgrounds and professions, stands strongly and squarely with the African-American community in order to strive together for a just America. Aided by allies from different communities, ending racism needs to be our national purpose.

The Indian-American diaspora is mindful of the fact that had it not been for the civil rights movement and the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, many would not be here now. But the letter of the law does not inevitably or automatically translate into the experience of the people. The communityas such is not immune from racial persecution, as demonstrated by well-chronicled events that have occurred in the distant and recent past.

Therefore it resolves to work together, hand in hand, with the African-American and other minority communities, until all be assured that all are created equal, in the eyes of justice. Let us end systemic racism.

Indiaspora held a virtual Civil Rights Town Hall June 4 to discuss how the Indian diaspora community can show intra-racial solidarity during this time, and how our community can contribute to end systemic racism.

â€œWe felt an urgent need for action, and wanted to create a space for our community to listen, become more educated on the issues, and voice their ideas,â€œ said Indiaspora Executive Director Sanjeev Joshipura.

Civil rights leaders who provided context on the current Black Lives Matter movement during the town hall included Vanita Gupta, President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Reverend CarlMcCluster, founder of Faith Community Development Corporation; and DJ Patil, Head of technology at Devoted Health and former U.S. Chief Data Scientist in the Obama administration.

Reverend Carl McCluster, who has served as the Senior Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Connecticut for more than 23 years, also voiced the need for solidarity.

