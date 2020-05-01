Indiaspora’s “ChaloGive for COVID-19” reaches $1 million goal in 10-days

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Indiaspora has reached a $1 million milestone in contributions from the diaspora community in just ten days after launching its ChaloGive for COVID-19 online giving campaign April 10 at ChaloGive.org to fight hunger. The donations are providing relief directly to vulnerable populations affected most by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and India.

The contributions given are sent to two beneficiary organizations, Feeding America in the U.S. and Goonj in India. Feeding America is using the contributions to bolster its nationwide network of 200 food banks. Goonj is using the funds to provide food, dry ration and hygiene kits to displaced migrants in parts of eighteen states in India.

Indiaspora’s Executive Director, Sanjeev Joshipura observes, we need “ to do everything we can to help our country of birth and our countries of citizenship-US and India.”

One of the donations that helped Indiaspora cross the $1 million threshold came from Bay-area based volunteer group Aram Sei, whose vision is to support grassroots charities worldwide in the areas of education and healthcare.

“Our team of twelve members is proud to support the ChaloGive fundraiser initiative that helps us make a direct impact to those in need,” said SangeethaLakshminarayanan, President and Founder of Aram Sei.

Indiaspora also added new partnerships for the ChaloGive campaign. In addition to former Pepsico CEO IndraNooyi, noted philanthropists Rohini and NandanNilekani, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and actor Nandita Das, all existing “ChaloGive for COVID-19” Ambassadors, Indiaspora is excited to announce the addition of GiveIndia CEO AtulSatija, and Raj and Aradhana (Anna) Asava, the pioneers of the “HungerMitao” (wipe out hunger) movement in America, who have helped rally the diaspora community to reach the $1 million mark.

“Having enabled over 10 million meals to-date, HungerMitao is proud to partner with Indiaspora to raise funds for the food challenged in this time of crisis,” said Raj and Anna Asava, who both have a successful track record of partnering with food banks across North America. “HungerMitao is a grassroots initiative engaging the Indian American community in the fight against hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks.”

The campaign at ChaloGive.org continues, with a live Facebook ChaloGive rally planned May 4 at 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST on the eve of ‘Giving Tuesday’ for COVID-19.

ChaloGive for COVID-19 is the second online giving campaign by Indiaspora. Its inaugural ChaloGive campaign launched October 2, 2019 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, from October 2-8, 2019, highlighting more than 20 organizations with successful track records in areas of poverty alleviation and empowerment, health, and education.

Indian Diaspora nonprofit organization set up to transform the success of the Indian diaspora into meaningful impact worldwide. Their members are a powerful network of diaspora leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions that work to build stronger communities at home and abroad.

