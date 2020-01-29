Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

IndiGo, Air India bar stand-up comic Kamra for six months

IndiGo, Air India bar stand-up comic Kamra for six months
January 29
16:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said that it has barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for six months for portraying “unacceptable behaviour” onboard one of its flights. It has been alleged that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight, provoked a TV news anchor by asking questions over news presentation style. Following IndiGo’s announcement, Air India also barred Karma from flying on any of its flights until further notice.

“In light of the recent incident onboard 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour,” IndiGo tweeted. 

“Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers,” the airline added.

Reacting to the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: “Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. “We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned.”

On his part, Kamra posted a statement on his Twitter handle which read: “Today I met Arnab Goswami in a flight to Lucknow, and politely asked him to have a conversation. At first, he pretended to be on a phone call.

I waited for his so called phone call to get over. Seatbelt signs were off at this time. I gave him a monologue about what I felt about his ‘Journalism’. He refused to answer any questions, he called me ‘mentally unstable’.”

In another tweet, Kamra said: “Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you… Modiji might be suspending Air India forever.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

  • Yes (55%, 250 Votes)
  • No (45%, 201 Votes)

Total Voters: 451

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Great Indian Run in Dubai to support kids - https://t.co/ju7qgjH46g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/nGhWwX6V4G
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 29, 2020, 11:20 am

Coronavirus: Govt tells people to avoid visiting China - https://t.co/b6MzZ81Za8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 29, 2020, 11:18 am

EU parliament passed resolutions against India in past too - https://t.co/59WJqb9pzL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 29, 2020, 11:16 am

India urges Israel, Palestine to engage on Trump peace plan - https://t.co/9Iqw1AC9jc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 29, 2020, 11:15 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.