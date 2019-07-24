IndiGo to launch flights from Mumbai to Singapore, Bangkok
MUMBAI: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has said that it will introduce new international services from Mumbai to Singapore and Bangkok.
According to the airline, effective August 22, IndiGo will operate non-stop flights from Mumbai to Singapore and Bangkok.
“Connections between Mumbai and Singapore and Bangkok are highly significant from a trade perspective as it connects key commercial hubs in the region,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo, said in a statement July 17.
“These flights will further enhance our point-to-point connectivity in South-east Asia, thereby promoting trade, tourism and mobility,” Boulter said. IANS