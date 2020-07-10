Indo American Press Club holds virtual induction ceremony

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: During a virtual ceremony live telecast on social media and viewed by many from around the world, Dr. Joseph M. Chalil assumed charge as the Chairman, while Dr. SS Lal as the President of Indo American Press Club on Sunday, June 28th, 2020.

Along with the two dynamic leaders, several new members of the Board of Directors, Executive Committee members, and Local Chapter leadership were administered the oath of office.

Ginsmon Zachariah, the Founding Chairman of IAPC administered the oath of office to Dr. Chalil, along with 3 new members to the Board of Directors: MathewkuttyEasow, Mini Nair &Thampanoor Mohan. Ajay Ghosh, the Founding President of IAPC introduced Dr. Chalil as the Co-founder and Publisher of The Universal News Network. Dr. Chalil is an Adjunct Professor and author of several scientific and research papers in international publications. A veteran of the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, Dr. Chalil is board certified in healthcare management and has been awarded Fellowship by the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Chalilpointed out that “AT LEAST 146 JOURNALISTS HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS IN 31 COUNTRIES. The safety of media workers is particularly at risk in this crisis because you must continue to provide information on the ground and report news by visiting hospitals, interviewing politicians, doctors, nurses, and patients. IAPC offers condolences to families and colleagues of the deceased,”

The new Executive Committee: Dr. S S Lal, Annie Koshy, C G Daniel, James Kureekattil, Prakash Joseph, Sunil Manjanikara, Biju Chacko, Andrews Jacob, Raj Dingra, Annie Chandran, Neethu Thomas, Innocent Ulahannan, BaijuPakalomattom, O. K. Thyagarajan, Shiby Roy and Korasan Varghese were administered the oath of office by Chairman Dr. Joseph M Chalil.

Dr. S. S. Lal highlighted the importance of journalists and the need to coordinate and bring together journalists under one umbrella. Sharing his own experiences in the media world, Dr. Lal recalled, “It was Asianet, one of the first two satellite channels of India, that gave me the opportunity to work for a visual media way back in 1993. This is how I got an opportunity become a media person and learn the dynamics within the field of media, an area which I would not have explored at all while pursuing my career as a medical doctor.”

Dr. Lal is a world renowned Health Expert, Columnist and Guest Speaker on various Visual Media,

Ambassador Pradeep Kapur, in his keynote address stressed the importance of the media, especially in these challenging times as they work hard to bring the truth before the public. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a Member of Indian Parliament, in his message stressed the importance of media and congratulated IAPC for its contributions to the society.

Isaac John Pattaniparambil from Khaleej Times in Dubai, MG Radhakrishnan from AsianetNewsTV, Srikantan Nair from 24News, Preetu Nair from Times of India were others who addressed the IAPC members

IAPC honored with special awards three Indian Americans for their excellence and contributions to the society. Bob Miglani was presented with the IAPC Literature Excellence Award by Dr. Mathew Joys, IAPC Vice Chairman BOD. Badal Shah was given the IAPC Business Excellence Award by Biju Chacko, IAPC (EC) General Secretary. Ravinder Singh was honored with the IAPC Technology Excellence Award by Ms. Annie Koshy, Executive VP.

The office bearers of Toronto, Dallas and Philadelphia Chapters were introduced and the Oath of office was administered

Indo American Press Club (IAPC) is the fast growing syndicate of print, visual, online, and electronic media journalists and other media related professionals of Indian origin working in the United States, Canada, and Europe. IAPC envisages its vision through collective efforts and advocacy activities through its 15 Chapters across the US and Canada, in the larger public sphere.

