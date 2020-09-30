Indo–American Shree Saini in the race for Miss World America pageant 2020

India Post News Service

Miss World America recently announced its 2020 contestants list. The 2020 Miss World America pageant will see Indian American Shree Saini. She is the chosen representative of Washington State. She is a survivor of heart surgery at age 12 for a pacemaker implant and she is a burns survivor. She is a global motivational speaker who has been invited to address audiences about her life experience and messages of resilience and kindness, in more than 8 countries and 30 states in the United States.

A graduate of University of Washington, Saini has been a visiting student at Harvard, Stanford and Yale Universities. She has earned the “Best Pageant Titleholder” award and recognitions from the Secretary of State, Senate, Governor and the American Heart Association CEO. Miss World has fundraised $1.3 billion for charities around the world. Shree takes to social media to share her love for service. Shree has volunteered with 1OOs of charitable foundations and been invited to speak around the world.

“Serving others and inspiring others is a responsibility for me. It is our duty that we shine with enthusiasm and serve others with Love. That is Beauty with a Purpose for me!”

Miss World’s BWAP vision was created by founder of Miss World Mrs. Julia Morley, whose husband Mr. Eric Morley started “Miss World” nearly 7O years ago. In preparation for her title, she submitted over 14 competition materials, 6 video submissions, essay submissions, had a state live interview, and took part in countless workshops.

“My preparations began last year but the dream began at age 5. I am a big believer that we should SERVE without hesitation and #LOVE without limits. Daily we can serve others by speaking life into others and choosing endless Kindness with EVERYBODY and ALWAYS. We need to reach out and serve rather than wait,” noted Shree.

In an unfortunate incident, Indian American Shree Saini collapsed before Miss World America’s 2019 before final night of competition. Taking to her daughter’s Instagram, her mother informed that Shree will stay in the hospital for a “cardiac arrest watch”.

Shree Saini said, “Last year I could not even finish competing for Miss World America. Right after I proudly introduced myself on stage as “#ShreeSaini, WASHINGTON”, I came backstage to change into my evening gown when I collapsed and was rushed to the ER. I was heartbroken. It was a rare incident. My whole family was shaken. There are many incidents in our lives that we cannot control, but we can control our responses. With rock solid faith in God and His timing, I am traveling to my life’s journey once again.

“God has a plan for all of us and He wants us to serve our people and our world family. That’s why I love the Miss World America world and Miss World organizations because we are all about service,” said Shree.

This year’s event will be held in the form of a series of virtual web casts in combination with online submissions due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the pageant website, all contestants will participate in real-time preliminary competitions, receive camera time in front of a live audience and judges.

Preliminary competitions will include Beauty with a Purpose, Influencer Challenge, Talent Showcase, Head to Head Challenge, Entrepreneur Challenge, Top Model Challenge, and People’s Choice. The crowning ceremony will be on October 24 with the winner of Miss World America 2020 being invited to Los Angeles for the event.

If Shree Saini wins, she will represent America at Miss World, same way as Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Manushi Chiller, represented India at Miss World.

Comments

comments