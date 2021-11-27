Indo American Social Association’s Diwali event

India Post News Service

On November 7, Indo American Social Association held their annual Diwali event at newly built 5-star RBanquet in Whittier.

Over 359 members and guests attended the event. President / Founder Rajbir Singh Taneja thanked the guests and members along with his wife Jasmine Taneja.

Emcees Amandeep Kamboj and Youth leader / secretary Sonakshi Sagar and women empowerment club president Seema Sagar started the program giggling the accomplishments of IASA in past year including online ongoing Mental health program being held via zoom by our professional members Dr Sanjay Vaswani , Dr Annie Joneja , FMT Salonia Husson and many guest speakers as well.

IASA youth club icon Harshal Vanza discussed all the charity events held by association during Covid times online and in person to help homeless people, hospitals , doctors and many more .

Women Empowerment club chairwoman Anju Multani introduced our special invitees who were recognized for their services to Indo-American community through various organizations and were presented with plaques by jasmine Taneja .

Mr Tulsi Savani, Hark Vasa , Mr Ashok Madan , Mr Kewal Kanda , Kanak Singh Zala . Falguni Zala , Ajay Dube , Gary Grewal Nri press

There was an elaborate program with ganpathi puja, Indian folk dances and music and DJ and Dhol performance under the guidance of Trupti Gorajia and Jalpa Buch.

Rohan Buch mesmerized the crowd with his saxophone. Gagan Sidhu sang exceptionally along with dance and singing by Joshipura sisters .

Notable contributions were made by Chairman Tarlochan Rangi; Vice President Ravi Sagar; Vinod Sagar, Ex.-Vice President Ashok Vanza. Vice President Dr Asmath Noor; Vice President / Founder Dr Atul Karia , Secretary Women Club Anju Sharma; Vikrant Arora; Founder Dr Sanjay Vaswani; Akash Winery’s Harshad Patel and President Rajbir and his wife Jasmine Taneja.

