India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indo American Social Association’s Diwali event

Indo American Social Association’s Diwali event
November 27
11:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Indo American Social Association’s Diwali eventIndia Post News Service

On November 7, Indo American Social Association held their annual Diwali event at newly built 5-star RBanquet in Whittier.

Over 359 members and guests attended the event. President / Founder Rajbir Singh Taneja thanked the guests and members along with his wife Jasmine Taneja.

Emcees Amandeep Kamboj and Youth leader / secretary Sonakshi Sagar and women empowerment club president Seema Sagar started the program giggling the accomplishments of IASA in past year including online ongoing Mental health program being held via zoom by our professional members Dr Sanjay Vaswani , Dr Annie Joneja , FMT Salonia Husson and many guest speakers as well.

IASA youth club icon Harshal Vanza discussed all the charity events held by association during Covid times online and in person to help homeless people, hospitals , doctors and many more .

Women Empowerment club chairwoman Anju Multani introduced our special invitees who were recognized for their services to Indo-American community through various organizations and were presented with plaques by jasmine Taneja .

Mr Tulsi Savani, Hark Vasa , Mr Ashok Madan , Mr Kewal Kanda , Kanak Singh Zala . Falguni Zala , Ajay Dube , Gary Grewal Nri press

There was an elaborate program with ganpathi puja, Indian folk dances and music and DJ and Dhol performance under the guidance of Trupti Gorajia and Jalpa Buch.

Rohan Buch mesmerized the crowd with his saxophone. Gagan Sidhu sang exceptionally along with dance and singing by Joshipura sisters .

Notable contributions were made by Chairman Tarlochan Rangi; Vice President Ravi Sagar; Vinod Sagar, Ex.-Vice President Ashok Vanza. Vice President Dr Asmath Noor; Vice President / Founder Dr Atul Karia , Secretary Women Club Anju Sharma; Vikrant Arora; Founder Dr Sanjay Vaswani; Akash Winery’s Harshad Patel and President Rajbir and his wife Jasmine Taneja.Indo American Social Association’s Diwali event

 

Comments

comments

Tags
5-star RBanquetAmerican4HindusCommunityDiasporaDiwali eventFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginIndo American Social AssociationNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.