India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indo-Canadians term Canada’s ban on flights from India as ‘discriminatory’

Indo-Canadians term Canada’s ban on flights from India as ‘discriminatory’
August 20
14:21 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TORONTO:Â Canada’s decision to ban direct flights from India till September 21 while allowing vaccinated family-class passengers and students from all other countries has not gone down well with the Indo-Canadian community.

As a result of the ban, Indian students and family-class returnees are taking indirect routes to reach Canada, costing them $4,000-$6,000 per person.Â They are travelling to Canada via Mexico, the Maldives, Doha, Belgrade and Cairo, where they stop for two to 10 nights before taking a Covid test and boarding onward flights.

The Canadian government said that passengers coming from India “via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain a valid Covid-19 pre-departure test report from a third country — other than India — before continuing their journey to Canada”.

The Canadian authorities suspect that travellers from India are using fake documents about Covid vaccination.Â As direct flights from countries such as Pakistan continue to land here, many in the Indo-Canadian community see the ban as a discriminatory move against India.

Indo-Canadian aviation expert Hemant Shah said Canada’s decision is guided by political reasons.Â “Why only India? When you talk about human rights, why this discrimination against India when Indo-Canadians are a major part of Canada’s workforce, and Indian students pump billions into Canada’s economy,” he asked.

Satish Thakkar, chairman of the Canada-India Foundation, said the ban has created a lot of confusion in the community because Covid cases are coming down in India even as other countries show signs of an uptick.

“Passengers from India take shots of Covishield which is approved by the WHO and Canada. If you allow people with two doses from other countries, the same should apply to travellers from India. If you allow them via third countries, why not directly,” Thakkar asked.

Toronto-based Rishi Kapoor of Nanak Flights said the ban on direct flights is bleeding travellers from India.Â “If the authorities here suspect Covid tests, they should issue a list of approved labs so that the travellers can get vaccinated there before coming to Canada,” Kapoor said.

However, Brig (retd) Nawab Heir, who heads the Veterans’ Association of Ontario, said the ban on India flights has been extended in view of the threat of the Delta variant.Â “There have been reports of some Delta cases around Brampton and some people have been caught with fake test certificates and flouting rules,” he said.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaIATAIndianCommunityIndianOriginIndo-Canadian communityInternational Air Transport AssociationNRITravelTravel BanTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 20th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.