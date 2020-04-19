Something went wrong with the connection!

Indo-US body lends help in Lucknow santisation

Indo-US body lends help in Lucknow santisation
April 19
11:31 2020
LUCKNOW: The Lucknow chapter of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce has donated 20,000 litres of sodium hypochlorite to the Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi to help in sanitisation of the state capital.

Talking to IANS, Mukesh Singh, Chairman of the Lucknow chapter of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce said, “We have given three tankers of sodium hypochlorite which is widely used in disinfecting areas. Lucknow has emerged as a major corona hotspot and we thought that sanitisation of the state capital was of prime importance.”

One part of sodium hypochlorite is mixed with nine parts of water before it is sprayed in the affected areas. Singh said that he had been also distributing around 2,400 food packets on a daily basis and was giving ration to 80-100 families every day.

He said that all members of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce were contributing towards the exercise,

