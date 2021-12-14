India Post News Paper

Indonesia to begin Covid vaccination for kids aged 6 to 11

December 14
13:10 2021
JAKARTA: Starting from Tuesday, Indonesia will start vaccinating children aged six to 11 years old against Covid-19, targeting 26.5 million kids, according to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccine to be used is China’s Sinovac, the only one to obtain an emergency use authorization for this age group from Indonesia’s National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM), Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

The government has provided 6.4 million doses of Sinovac vaccine for the drive, acting Director-General of Disease Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said.

In Indonesia, a total of 351,336 children aged 0 to 18 years old have been infected with the virus, accounting for 12.8 per cent of the overall caseload.

Indonesia
